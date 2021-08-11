Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin, Mike, and Matt Sydal