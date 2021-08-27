A match was reportedly pulled from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Milwaukee due to COVID-19.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer that one match that was not advertised but planned, and was to be advertised late, had to be changed or pulled altogether after two participants tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no word yet on who the wrestlers were, but both were fully vaccinated. Neither had any coronavirus symptoms, but AEW found out about the diagnosis before the match was to be announced.

On a related note, there was an issue with concessions at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee for Wednesday’s AEW TV taping as the venue was understaffed for the demand, and the credit card machines kept going down. Fans reportedly waited in line for long periods of time without being told they would not be able to purchase anything.

