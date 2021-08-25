Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet
* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson
* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament)
* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy
* CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance
* Chris Jericho addresses his future
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake)
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo) vs. Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, and Billy Gunn)