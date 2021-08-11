Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin, Mike, and Matt Sydal