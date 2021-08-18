Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara (who also has a major announcement)
* Darby Allin and Sting vs. 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match)
* MJF vs. Chris Jericho (5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – Jericho can’t use judas effect in the match, can’t use his “Judas” theme song)
* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage confrontation
* Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford
* Britt Baker in action