Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara (who also has a major announcement)

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match)

* MJF vs. Chris Jericho (5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – Jericho can’t use judas effect in the match, can’t use his “Judas” theme song)

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage confrontation

* Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

* Britt Baker in action