AEW is reportedly holding a show at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY for an episode of Dynamite this December 8, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast.

This is only the second event AEW has scheduled for the state of New York. The first, Dynamite: Grand Slam, takes place on September 22 from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

It’s interesting to note that the December 8 show will take place only 9 days after WWE RAW is held at the same arena in Long Island. WrestleTix estimates that the venue can hold roughly 14,000 fans for a sold-out wrestling event.

Although no matches have been announced for either WWE RAW or AEW Dynamite in Long Island, WWE is advertising current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and others to appear at their event.

Stay tuned for more updates on these upcoming shows.

You can see the full announcement below:

Source: AEW Dynamite is coming to Long Island NY 12/8. UBS Arena pic.twitter.com/kjVj5vQ52T — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 28, 2021