Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere drew 740,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The one-hour Rampage premiere drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The 0.30 rating represents 396,000 18-49 viewers.

Rampage ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150, behind the NFL Pre-season games on the NFL Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #41 in viewership for the night on cable.

To compare, the first Friday Night Dynamite episode of 2021 aired on May 28 and drew 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 key demo rating. The June 4 Friday Night Dynamite episode drew 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 key demo rating, the June 11 Friday Night Dynamite episode garnered 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating, and the June 18 Friday Night Dynamite show drew 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 key demo rating. Saturday Night Dynamite on June 26 drew 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating. Furthermore, last Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT drew 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 key demo rating, which broke a 4-episode streak of drawing more than 1 million viewers.

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The show featured three matches advertised ahead of time – TNT Champion Miro retaining over Fuego del Sol, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega dropping the Impact Wrestling World Title to Christian Cage in the opener, and hometown star Britt Baker retaining the AEW Women’s World Title over Red Velvet in the main event.

Next Friday’s Rampage episode from the United Center in Chicago will be the special “The First Dance” episode, rumored to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk.

