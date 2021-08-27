Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the UMW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the card, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) will face off against Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals. The winners will secure their opportunity to face The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team titles at All Out next Sunday.

Also scheduled, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Culter will square off against Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian.

Be sure to join us tonight at 10 pm ET for Rampage coverage!

Below is tonight’s lineup:

* Tag Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler (w/ Don Callis) vs. Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian

