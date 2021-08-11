TNT has announced several Watch Parties for the AEW Rampage premiere.

The Rampage premiere Watch Parties will take place at various locations this Friday night in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York City. There will be chances to claim exclusive AEW merchandise and more.

Our own Nick Hausman will host a Watch Party at Replay Lincoln Park in Chicago, located at 2833 North Sheffield Avenue.

The AEW Rampage premiere will take place this Friday night from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The show will air live on TNT at 10pm ET, with Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry on commentary. Hometown star Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action.

TNT noted in a press release that all Watch Parties will be held in accordance with local ordinances, as well as individual establishment rules related to COVID-19. They ask fans to please abide by local and establishment rules if attending.

TNT sent us the following locations for the Watch Parties: