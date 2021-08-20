AEW announced this evening that they have released 300 additional tickets for tomorrow’s AEW Rampage: First Dance.
The promotion tweeted, “JUST RELEASED: 300 additional seats are ON SALE NOW for #AEWRampage TOMORROW at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago. Don’t miss out! Be part of this historic event in the Windy City by getting your tickets NOW at http://AEWTIX.COM!”
As noted, Tony Khan confirmed that there will be a big announcement during AEW Rampage: First Dance.
It’s also been rumored that CM Punk will make his return to pro wrestling on tomorrow’s episode.
Below is the announced card for Rampage:
* Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
* Jurassic Express vs. Private Party in a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament match
