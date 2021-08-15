Andrade El Idolo was originally scheduled to win the AAA Mega Championship from Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX, but it was AEW who asked AAA to hold off on the title change, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that AEW has control over the finishes of Omega’s matches in other promotions.

Omega is now set to defend the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at AEW All Out on September 5. Omega lost the Impact Championship to Christian on this past Friday’s AEW Rampage.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when he will defend the AAA Mega Championship next.