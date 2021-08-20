AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter late Thursday night to share a video clip of him and CM Punk in tag team action.

The video was from the June 24, 2008 episode of ECW where Hardy & Punk defeated John Morrison & The Miz.

Punk and Hardy also had several singles matches in 2008 and 2009, including a First Round King of the Ring match on the April 21, 2008 episode of RAW. Punk beat both Hardy and Chris Jericho before losing to William Regal in the final of the tournament.

It is now widely expected that Punk will be joining Hardy and Jericho on the AEW roster on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago.

As reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan has promised fans the most anticipated announcement in AEW history during the second episode of Rampage.

You can see Hardy’s tweet below: