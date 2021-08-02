On Sunday night, PWG made their highly-anticipated return in Mystery Vortex 7 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. This was the first PWG show since December 20, 2019.

In the main event, PWG World Champion Bandido defended his title against Black Taurus. After the match, Demonic Flamita ran in to attack Bandido, and Taurus joined in. After the beatdown, Super Dragon came out and attacked Bandido.

That was when Brody King and Malakai Black made the save for Bandido. Bandido then challenged Dragon to a match at Threemendous VI on September 26. Dragon, one of the founders of PWG, last wrestled in 2015 as part of Mount Rushmore along with The Young Bucks and Roderick Strong defeating Angelico, Fenix, Rich Swann and Ricochet.

Black took to the mic and said he would be back on Sep. 26. He asked King if he had plans that night, and King said he would go wherever Black is going.

The full results and highlights from from Mystery Vortex 7 can be viewed below:

* Tony Deppen defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Brody King defeated JD Drake

* Demonic Flamita defeated Arez

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty

* Aramis & Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed & Trey Miguel

* Orange Cassidy defeated Evil Uno

* PWG World Title Match: Bandido (c) defeated Black Taurus

