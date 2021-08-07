On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins appeared via satellite to respond to Edge’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. During the promo segment, Rollins said he’s “better than Edge in every way and he knows it.”

AEW star MJF was apparently watching SmackDown live, tweeting out an instant reaction to Rollins’ promo. He wrote:

“Add a word so it’s not plagiarism”

However, MJF deleted his tweet quickly. Rollins never responded to MJF’s jab.

MJF uses the catchphrase, “I’m better than you and you know it.”

As noted, Edge vs. Rollins is now official for SummerSlam. Rollins accepted the challenge after Edge called him “Edge Lite” and the guy who could never fill the shoes of the Rated-R Superstar.