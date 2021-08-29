Alexa Bliss spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her life before WWE, what it’s like working in pro wrestling, and much more.

During the interview, Bliss spoke about the evolution of her gimmicks from NXT until now. The former champion noted how she currently plays a much darker character, but is having the most fun with it.

“It wasn’t until a year ago they turned me into a darker character, but this has been probably been the most fun character I’ve done because there’s no boundaries to it,” Bliss said.

Bliss then spoke about the recovery process after having matches in WWE and doing what’s necessary to get ready for the next one.

“Recovery after a match is not fun,” Bliss admitted. “Your body goes through a lot in the ring. We do beat up our bodies. The physicality of what we do is very real. So, part of that is making sure you’re resting, you’re recovering, you’re doing everything you need to do to make sure your body is ready for your next match. Whether that’s massage, stretching, lifting, working out, I take a lot of Epsom salt bathes. It helps with sore muscles and everything like that.”

Bliss was also asked about acting, and noted had she not gone to WWE, Bliss wasn’t sure she would have broken out of her shell to actually be an actress. After being with WWE since 2013 — and working with an acting coach for the last ten months — Bliss said she wouldn’t mind giving it a try.

“WWE will always be home, that’s always where I’ll be, but I’d love to see what happens if I try to go for acting,” Bliss stated. “I’ve been working with an acting coach for the last ten months. Everything that I’m doing right now, character base wise, is a lot of acting and it’s a lot of fun. But I would love to try that one day, if the cards allow, that would definitely be a passion of mine, but, for now, WWE is home.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Entertainment Tonight and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.