Alexa Bliss missed this week’s episode of WWE RAW at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, leading to concern among fans on social media about her well-being.

After RAW went off the air, Bliss provided an update via Twitter. As seen in the tweet below, Bliss wrote, “I’ fine, thank you!” in response to a concerned fan. Bliss, however, did not comment on whether she’s be back on WWE TV next week.

In an another tweet, Bliss revealed that she was in fact in Oklahoma City for RAW, but couldn’t wait to fly back to her home in Orlando, Florida. This post fueled further speculation among fans as to why she missed the show.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to provide an official update on this situation.

As reported earlier, there was a lot of switching around of plans at RAW, including where segments would be placed. PWInsider described it as a “crazy day” backstage during the show.

You can see Bliss’ tweets below:

I’m fine , thank you ! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021