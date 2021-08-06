The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida tweeted a message on how fans will not be allowed to take photos or videos while at tonight’s WWE SmackDown taping, but that post has since been deleted.

Many arenas, and WWE in general, have policies that prohibit fans from taking photos or videos during TV tapings, but they’re usually not posted to social media on the day of the show, and rarely are they enforced.

The arena tweeted today and said the policy is strict, and failure to comply will result in ejection from the building.

“TONIGHT – @WWE #SmackDown is in the building! There will be a strict NO photo/video recording policy tonight. Failure to comply will result in ejection. Wearing a mask is highly encouraged,” they wrote.

The post has since been deleted. It’s likely that this was some sort of miscommunication, which led to Amalie Arena posting the policy to social media.

The arena website for tonight’s SmackDown includes the following paragraph: “No video recording or streaming of this event is permitted (including through use of cell phones). Failure to comply will subject you to ejection from the building.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin is the only match announced as of this writing.