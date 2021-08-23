WWE RAW Superstar Asuka has shot down reports pertaining to her recent absence from WWE TV.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Asuka is not injured, and that WWE creative just doesn’t have any immediate plans for her.

It was also noted that Asuka was at the recent RAW taping but left early because she wasn’t booked for anything on the show.

On Sunday, Asuka called out the “fake story” and said the reason for her absence is “completely different” to what is being reported.

Nothing has been revealed. That information is totally wrong. Really different. Completely different. Everything is different. I would like to ask the information provider. Don’t make a fake story.

Asuka made the tweet while responding to a fan who quoted The Observer’s report. The fan has since deleted his tweet.

The Empress of Tomorrow was last seen in action during the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view.