During tonight’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view, Awesome Kong announced that she is retiring from pro wrestling.

She made a surprise appearance at the event during a Gail Kim promo.

Awesome Kong saved Gail Kim from an attack by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze.

After that according to F4Wonline, she grabbed a microphone and told Gail Kim that she was her greatest foe and there was no other way to end her career than being in the ring with Kim. She then said that she was done.

Awesome Kong is a former NWA Women’s Champion and a two-time Impact Knockouts Champion. She’s wrestled in several promotions such as Impact Wrestling, AEW, WWE, ROH, Shimmer, and All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling.

Below you can see several reactions about Kong’s surprise appearance and retirement:

They carved the path that we were inspired to follow.. We chose TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING as our home in this Realm for many reasons, Children.. Here are two of them.. #WeAreImpact #EMPOWERRR https://t.co/Thz40D5spR — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) August 29, 2021

How it started vs. how it’s going The two icons who lit the flame that sparked a revolution sharing a very special moment at @nwa #EMPOWERRR @gailkimITSME @MeanQueenK pic.twitter.com/lSsVmZ2t4h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2021

#ThankYouAmazingKong — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) August 29, 2021