On AEW Dynamite, the team of Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston took on The Wingmen. The match saw Daniel Garcia make a run-in continuing the feud Garcia has with Moxley and Allin. However, 2point0 were not with Garcia, as they typically have been.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that 2point0 were set for a key spot on Dynamite. It is not clear whether 2point0 and Garcia were meant to be the trios team opposite Allin, Moxley and Kingston, or if they were meant to join Garcia in the run-in.

Matt Lee’s wife recently gave birth to a son. This is mostly likely why Lee and 2point0 were not on the show.

Based on Garcia’s run-in on Dynamite, it appears his feud with Allin is not over. Allin has defeated Garcia in singles and trios action, and Allin is set to face CM Punk on at All Out.

Matt Lee tweeted out his big news, which can be seen below: