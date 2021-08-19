Scarlett is reportedly away from WWE TV right now because she needed to take time off, not a creative-related reason.

As we’ve noted, Scarlett has not been with WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross for any of his recent main roster matches, and has been away from NXT TV as of late.

In an update, it was noted by PWInsider that Scarlett is not currently cleared and while there is nothing specifically wrong with her, she needed to take time off for an unknown reason.

Scarlett worked a pre-SmackDown dark match on June 25, along with Shotzi Blackheart, so that officials could get a better look at the NXT wrestlers.

There is no word on when Scarlett will be brought back to TV, but we will keep you updated.

It was recently reported that there had been talk of bringing Scarlett to RAW to help Kross rebound from some of his losses, with the idea being that Scarlett possesses what it takes to unleash the warrior or the gladiator within Kross. It remains to be seen if they are moving forward with that direction, but Kross has won two recent RAW matches over Jeff Hardy.

Kross will defend his title against Samoa Joe in the main event of Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36 event.

Stay tuned for more.