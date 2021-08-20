Tessa Blanchard has reportedly had talks with the NWA.

The NWA reportedly reached out to Blanchard this summer, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on what the talks consisted of, but it was noted that NWA officials wanted to get a feel for the possibility of working together.

It looks like a deal could not be reached between the two sides because the talks are apparently tabled for the time being.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact Wrestling last summer, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. She became a free agent more than 14 months ago. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business. It was then rumored earlier this year that Tessa and Daga were in talks with AEW or headed to AEW, but nothing ever came of it.

Blanchard relocated to Texas some months ago and continues to train for in-ring action, but it remains to be seen when she will make her return to the squared circle.

Stay tuned for more on Tessa’s pro wrestling future. Below are a few recent shots of Tessa training and hosting indie seminars: