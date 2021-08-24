WWE changing Karrion Kross’ look for the RAW brand may have something to do with merchandise.

As noted, Kross debuted a new gladiator mask on his way to the ring last night for the RAW win over Ricochet, and then wore new in-ring gear during the bout.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted how a source said everyone and everything must be marketable in WWE.

“Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell,” a source said in regards to Kross’ new look.

Kross’ look continues to be mocked by most fans on social media.

On a related note, Kross is now on the RAW brand full-time moving forward, according to PWInsider. While Kross is still on the NXT roster on the WWE website as of this writing, word is that he is 100% done with NXT. Kross dropped the NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Sunday’s Takeover 36 event, and did not work last night’s TV tapings that will air tonight.

Stay tuned for more on Kross. You can see his new look below: