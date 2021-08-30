WWE is reportedly looking at re-packaging Keith Lee.

As we’ve noted, Lee has been working RAW and SmackDown dark matches as of late as a way to refine him and decide what works best for him moving forward. Lee recently revealed on YouTube how health issues kept him out of the ring earlier this year, as noted here.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Lee is being brought to RAW and SmackDown for dark matches because officials are trying to change his style, and give him a new character. They also want him to practice more in front of fans.

It’s been reported how Lee has played the role of a heel in some of his recent dark matches. Regarding the aforementioned character change, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has considered turning Lee into a “monster heel” for the main roster.

Lee continues to get babyface reactions during these dark matches, but it looks like he could be booked as a heel when he returns to TV.

Lee has not wrestled on TV since the win over Karrion Kross on the August 2 RAW. Before that he lost to Kross on the July 26 RAW, and that match came after he lost his return match to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the July 19 RAW, which was his first bout since February.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status.