At the end of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After SummerSlam went off the air, Lesnar attacked John Cena laying him out with German suplexes and a F5.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan for a Reigns vs. Lesnar match was for a WrestleMania main event in 2023. This would have been held in Inglewood, CA, and the idea for the 2022 WrestleMania in Dallas, TX would be Reigns vs. The Rock.

However, Reigns vs. Lesnar is now being fast-tracked to possibly this year, most likely at Survivor Series or at Crown Jewel. WWE officially announced they would be going back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in October.

Lesnar’s last match was at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Reigns and Lesnar last main evented a WrestleMania back in 2018, and 2018 was also where Lesnar defeated Reigns in a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.