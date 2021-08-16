There’s been a lot of speculation among fans on if WWE will make any sort of reaction or reference to CM Punk’s AEW debut, if he shows up on AEW programming in the next few weeks.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that word from within WWE is that we should not expect a “reactionary move” from WWE if Punk shows up on AEW Rampage this Friday night from Chicago, just 24 hours before WWE SummerSlam.

This has not been confirmed, but it’s believed that Punk will make his AEW debut at “The First Dance” this Friday night, which is the name of the second AEW Rampage show from the United Center in Chicago. It’s rumored that Punk will debut this Friday night, and then have his in-ring debut for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5 near Chicago.

Punk last wrestled for WWE in early 2014, but he appeared as a FOX analyst on the WWE Backstage studio show last year.

