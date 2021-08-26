Brock Lesnar is set to be a babyface on the WWE SmackDown roster.

This was strongly speculated after Lesnar returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after Saturday’s SummerSlam main event win over John Cena, but PWInsider now reports that Lesnar is firmly on the babyface side of the SmackDown internal roster now.

For what it’s worth, the WWE website roster still has Lesnar listed as a RAW Superstar as of this writing.

This would be the first time Lesnar has technically worked as a babyface for the company since the early 2000s.

Lesnar is being teased for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, but WWE has not confirmed the appearance as of this writing. This would be Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since November 1, 2019.

There is still no word on when Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place, and how Paul Heyman will be involved, but we will keep you updated.

WWE tweeted the following video to look at Brock and the new look he returned with this past weekend: