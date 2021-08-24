Kay Lee Ray is now working the main WWE NXT brand full-time.

As noted, KLR made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36 event for a staredown with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez after her successful title defense over Dakota Kai.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that KLR is working the main NXT brand full-time moving forward, and will be residing in the United States.

KLR’s current NXT run is not meant to be a short run where she works a program and then goes back to NXT UK. She has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando since the first week of August, and will not be leaving any time soon.

KLR will be in action during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network as she goes up against Valentina Feroz.

KLR recently held the NXT UK Women’s Title for a historic 649 days after defeating Toni Storm at NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” on August 31, 2019. She dropped the title to current champion Meiko Satomura on the June 10 NXT UK episode. She has not appeared on NXT UK TV since then

Stay tuned for more on KLR’s status.