The latest odds on who CM Punk’s first AEW opponent will be are out. According to BetOnline, Punk is most likely to face off against Darby Allin (1/2 odds).

On this Friday’s Rampage (“The First Dance”) it’s expected that Punk will make his AEW debut inside the United Center in Chicago.

Odds for Punk’s next possible first opponents include: Daniel Bryan (11/4), Christian Cage (15/4), Orange Cassidy (6/1), and Matt Hardy (7/1).

Betting lines for AEW All Out (September 5) are also starting to make their way out. Here are the current odds:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) -375 vs. Christian Cage +240

Andrade El Idolo -180 vs. PAC +140