Big E spoke with Josh Lawless of SPORTbible and gave answers to questions like, “Who is the most vain WWE Superstar?” Although WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to Mr. Money in the Bank’s mind, Big E went with The Miz.

“You might be surprised, he’s mellowed as he’s gotten older and definitely got better,” Big E said. “But he was pretty insufferable when I first met him and I’ve told him this — just very unpleasant to be around and very obnoxious.

“He would do things almost like an 8-year-old. I promise you, he legit did the ‘I’m not touching you’ with his finger an inch from my face and I like being unbothered. He’s gotten better which is why he didn’t come to mind but The Miz was fairly awful when I first met him.”

Big E picked Sheamus as the most hard-hitting star in WWE, noting he really has to bring it against the WWE US Champion in the ring.

“Let’s go Sheamus,” Big E began. “Any time you’re in the ring with Sheamus you know you gotta bring it because he’s gonna bring it. Sheamus will beat the hell out of you and I enjoy beating the hell out of him. It’s fun. With him you know you can hit him as hard as you want with no regrets whatsoever.”

Going right back to Sheamus, Big E had to give his answer for “worst travel partner.” Sheamus’ extended workout routine is something Big E apparently isn’t a big fan of.

“You know what, let’s also go Sheamus,” Big E stated. “I once traveled with Sheamus and I love Sheamus so now we have a bit of an understanding. But I traveled with Sheamus a couple of times and I said ‘Never again.’ He would just be at the gym for way too long. I’m trying to not be rude, but Sheamus is not the youngest man, although he does a great job of staying in shape. But Sheamus needs so much warm-up time.

“I would get my workout done in an hour and a half, get in, get out and be done with it. He would spend 45 minutes just warming up, his workout would take another two and a half or three hours. This is like seven years ago and I said never again would I travel with Sheamus because he takes so long to do everything.”