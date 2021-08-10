“Black John Cena” has been trending across social media thanks to the picture below, tweeted by a fan named Brendan Cobbina, who incidentally looks a lot like John Cena.

Cobbina’s picture has given birth to thousands of memes and jokes over the past few days. WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth noticed the trend and decided to chime in, posting a video clip of him coming out to Cena’s theme music inside the ThunderDome. It’s no secret that Cena was Truth’s childhood hero

After RAW went off the air, Cena also posted his reaction via Instagram. He simply posted a picture of his lookalike.

Cobbina, a bodybuilder and personal trainer based in the United Kingdom, seems to be loving the attention. He posted a picture of him holding the WWE Championship belt, and has been tagging Cena in his tweets.

The “Black John Cena” trend has seen over 22,000 tweets, and remains an incredibly popular subject.

As reported earlier, Cena and Damian Priest teamed up in a victory over Jinder Mahal and Veer in RAW’s dark main event. Cena also brought Riddle and Randy Orton together for a group hug.

You can see Cena and Truth’s reactions to “Black John Cena” below: