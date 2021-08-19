WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling on the prospect of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson joining WWE or UFC following his exploits as an amateur wrestler.

Lashey, who has tasted success as both a professional wrestler and MMA fighter, stated that the 21-year-old Steveson could “do whatever he wants” and succeed.

“He has so much potential that he can do whatever he wants to do right now, so I got to take my hat off because I watched him at the Olympics and he looked incredible,” Lashley said of Steveson. “I’m not trying to pull him this way [towards WWE] because he is young, he is 21 years old he can got to fight if he wants to and get that out of the system or that might be his call.”

Lashley stressed that Steveson would be a great addition to his stable, The Hurt Business.

“If he does come to WWE, the smartest way for him to do is give me a call and maybe we can get him into The Hurt Business and help his career,” Lashley said. “If he comes to WWE and he is not part of The Hurt Business, then he is gonna fall like anybody else and be a second rate guy.

“So, those his options: either come to WWE and join The Hurt Business and we can ensure him that he is gonna be in the right place, and in the right hands, or he can go to UFC and to try to hand it out there.”

As reported earlier, Steveson will be in attendance for Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Lashley believes that Steveson has already zeroed in on pro wrestling as his next career move.

“I think he is really siding towards coming here with WWE,” Lashley said. “So I’m sure he knows that he has a potential to come and see me and we can probably help out his career by joining The Hurt Business.

“I may have MVP to reach out [to him] and kind of let him know his options, but the best option for him is to join The Hurt Business with a nice suit on him dressed him up a little bit. We will clean him up a little bit and make him a professional and put a title on him.”

Lashley will defend his title against Goldberg this Saturday at SummerSlam.