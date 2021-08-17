WWE Champion Bobby Lashley believes WWE will always be “the flagship of professional wrestling” and is never going to be “beaten or contested” by another promotion.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lashley was asked if WWE’s recent behind-the-scenes shakeups and mass firing spree had affected the locker room morale.

“I think the feeling is good,” Lashley said. “We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, ‘This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.’ It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE. WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change.”

When asked to offer advice to the recently-released WWE Superstars, Lashley explained the importance of not burning bridges and staying humble.

“I just tell the guys if you do get that call, and they say your contact expired, or they have to let you go, the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who goes online bad-mouthing. It looks really sad. A lot of these guys wouldn’t even be the guys they were without WWE. They made a name for themselves.

“When I first left [WWE in 2008], I kept my head down. I kept grinding and knew I was going to find another option to get in again. I never burned any bridges. I came back and became a world champion. Things change all the time. And if it’s not your time, it’s not your time. You just keep grinding because there is a lot of money to be made in the wrestling business. I want to see everyone succeed.”

Lashley will defend his title against Goldberg this Saturday at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can click here for the updated card.