WWE Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Rich Ucchino of Sportskeeda about what advice he would give to those who have been released by WWE.

“Stay motivated. There was a couple guys who contacted me that were in WWE when I was out, and they asked, ‘What’s going on, man? Do you have any advice for me?'” Lashley recalled. “I always told them, ‘If you’re good, your talent can’t be denied.’ That’s one, and two — never burn bridges.

“I think a lot of times people will leave the wrestling business or leave one organization and feel the need to badmouth them. I think that’s just ridiculous. I think every one of us made out name from the WWE, or in professional wrestling — in one sense or another — and made a lot of money.”

Lashley’s first run with WWE ran from 2005 until 2008. After spending a majority of his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Lashley returned to WWE in 2018.

The WWE Champion is set to have a face-to-face with Goldberg on this Monday’s WWE RAW. The two will meet in the ring at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

