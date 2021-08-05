As noted, Cody Rhodes teased retiring from pro wrestling following his loss to Malakai Black in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

Just as Rhodes began to remove his boots, Black returned to the ring to smack the AEW EVP with a crutch. The show ended with AEW’s commentary team wondering if Black had retired Rhodes from wrestling.

Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody, took to Twitter to react to Black’s cheap shot. She tweeted:

Disrespectful f*cker.

Black’s actions appeared to set up another match with Rhodes down the road, possibly at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-pert-view. Only one match, the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, has been confirmed for the Sept. 5 event.

You can see Brandi’s tweet below: