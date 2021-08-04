WWE had merchandise for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for sale at this week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

A correspondent in attendance noted that WWE had several Wyatt and Fiend related items up for sale at the merchandise tables.

On a related note, all of Wyatt’s merchandise on the WWE Shop website is currently marked at sale prices. T-shirts, masks, posters, standees and other items are currently marked at 30% off, while some items are available at additional sale prices.

WWE usually marks down merchandise of released wrestlers so that they can get rid of the stock.

As noted, fans at Monday’s RAW responded to various segments with “We want Wyatt!” chants, and chants for CM Punk. You can see and hear the chants at this link.

Wyatt was released from his contract this past Saturday, reportedly due to budget cuts. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Wyatt’s departure. Ronda Rousey trended worldwide on Tuesday after lashing out at WWE fans over Wyatt’s release. You can click here for those comments.

Stay tuned for more.