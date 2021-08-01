A fan on social media posted Bray Wyatt’s final WWE appearance on April 21, the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW, and noted how it felt like Wyatt was foreshadowing his release.

WWE announced yesterday Wyatt’s departure from the company due to budget cuts.

“No matter what has happened lately, we still have each other, we will always have each other,” Wyatt said near the end of the Firefly Fun House segment. “As a matter of fact, I feel great! I think this could be a brand new start for all of us here. A new season. New friends. And a brand new me! In fact, I feel reborn.

“That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, everything will be fine because He will return. He shall return! There will be no more clout chasing. No more clout chasing in this here simulation. The Fun House will be big, it will be bad, it will be strong! See ya!”

Wyatt actually reacted to the fan’s tweet about his appearance with a red circle emoji that he often uses in his tweets.

Other than an acknowledgement to the fan’s observation, some context to this symbol could found in an unrelated tweet by Bray in December where he wrote, “It’s all a [circle]. One ending was just another beginning.”

You can see the full segment in the video below.