Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is reportedly headed to AEW.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that besides CM Punk, we’ll be seeing a lot of different people coming to AEW in the near future, including Wyatt.

Wyatt’s signing with AEW is not a done deal at this point as his 90-day non-compete with WWE is still active. The Wyatt – AEW situation was described as one similar to the Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) signing where at this point they haven’t put pen to paper or anything like that, but it’s a pretty strong expectation by those in the know.

WWE released Wyatt on Saturday, July 31. His 90-day non-compete clause reportedly runs out on Friday, October 29, which is a week before AEW Full Gear on November 6.

It was recently reported that another major acquisition, besides Punk and Daniel Bryan, is coming into AEW soon. That was believed to be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but it looks like the company will be adding several top stars to the roster before the end of the year.

