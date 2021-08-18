Former WCW, WWE and AWA Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys is reportedly facing a very serious health situation.

We noted last week how Knobbs had been rushed to the emergency room, and was later hospitalized with “major stomach issues.” His friend, Fred Jung, created a GoFundMe campaign to help Knobbs and noted that his health took a sudden turn for the worse on Tuesday, August 10 after he started complaining of stomach issues. Knobbs underwent tests to determine the severity of the stomach issues, and doctors expressed extreme concern. It was also noted that doctors told Knobbs he would likely be hospitalized for at least the next few months. Jung also revealed that Knobbs’ “good knee” gave out on him, and he will need to undergo surgery for that issue if he hopes to walk again.

In an update, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about Knobbs’ condition during the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, and said the situation is more serious.

“I do know the complexities of what he’s dealing with, and since they have not been made public I’m not going to do that, I just want to let people know that his situation is much more serious than perhaps you’ve heard or read about, or was detailed in the GoFundMe paragraph,” Bischoff said. “So, it’s a very, very serious situation for Brian. Prayers go out to him. I’ve known Brian… Brian was one of the first guys that I really became friends with back in AWA in 1987, one of the first talents, him and Jerry Sags. Brian and I go way back, and I’m pulling for him, I’m praying for him, and if anybody listening to this, man, please donate. It doesn’t matter if you donate a buck, or a hundred bucks, or five bucks, please donate.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign for Knobbs has raised $13,496 of a $20,000 goal, with 269 donors. You can click here to access the GoFundMe page. Ryan Barkan of Pro Wrestling Tees is the top donor with $2500, while Cüneyt and Nusret Toplar have each donated $1500, the Paves Corporation has donated $500, and another $500 was donated by WWE Producer Tyson Kidd and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya.

Jung posted the following update on Knobbs health and hospitalization on Sunday of this week:

“With heartfelt appreciation, Brian would like to sincerely thank all his family, friends and fans for their amazing words of encouragement and support. Your outreach has genuinely helped him keep a positive mindset in this difficult time. Offering a medical update on Brian, after being rushed to the E.R. complaining of severe stomach pain, compounded with a secondary medical problem of his good knee giving him excruciating pain, the specialists who examined Brian ordered many lab tests and x-rays to help assess the severity of his condition. It was determined that a probing of his upper stomach was essential, however the procedure required Brian to undergo a general anesthesia. A complication caused by low sodium levels in Brian’s system forced physicians to stall the general anesthesia because it presented an unacceptably high degree of risk. To mitigate the problem, Brian was put on a pure liquid diet designed to purge his system. He was then administered a regiment of liquid supplements to increase his sodium levels. True to his character, during these setbacks Brian managed to keep an optimistic attitude, however he does admit to feeling a tinge of fear when he was asked to sign a waiver holding the hospital harmless if he fails to come out of the sedation. Of course, such a waiver is standard protocol for all hospitals, however signing that waiver is always a unsettling thing to do. Giving this post a very encouraging ending, I’m pleased to report that the general anesthesia has now been completed, and Brian is awaiting the results of what the doctors learned. There is a long period of healing ahead of Brian, and we ask that you please keep him in your prayers. Your love and support have deeply moved him and will no doubt help him regain the strength he needs to recover. Brian feels blessed to have his dear family, friends and fans supporting him in this biggest bout of his life!”

Stay tuned for more.