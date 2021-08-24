WWE is teasing Brock Lesnar and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Vystar Veterans Memorial.

While not officially announced as of this writing, a new promo for Friday’s SmackDown teases that we will find out what’s next for The Man and The Beast.

“Two returns shocked the world,” the voice-over began. “This Friday. The Man came back around and re-claimed her place at the top. What’s next for the new SmackDown Women’s Champion? Plus… The Beast is back. With his focus set on The Head of The Table, does destruction await the Universal Champion?”

The promo ends with Pat McAfee’s line from SummerSlam, “SmackDown is going to be massive!”

The WWE website listing and the arena website listing for Friday’s show do not have Lynch or Lesnar listed, but it looks like they have not updated the advertisements since the pay-per-view. WWE also has not announced an official preview for Friday, past the video promo seen below.

This would be Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since November 1, 2019. Lynch has not appeared on SmackDown since the October 4, 2019 episode.

As we’ve noted, SummerSlam saw Lynch make her surprise return as the replacement for Sasha Banks, who is not cleared to compete. She took out Banks’ initial replacement, Carmella, and then defeated Belair for the title in just seconds. It’s been reported that Lynch is now scheduled to be the top heel on the blue brand moving forward. Also, Lesnar made his surprise return after the SummerSlam main event, which saw Reigns retain his title over John Cena. Lesnar is expected to feud with Reigns, with Paul Heyman caught in the middle, but no date for the match has been announced as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown. You can see the new teaser below: