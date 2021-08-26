Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023.

Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.

In an update, Lesnar’s new WWE contract is believed to be for “roughly a year and a half,” according to Fightful Select. That should carry Lesnar through early 2023, possibly into WrestleMania 39 season.

The new contract is also believed to be for at least 8 matches. It was noted that the terms of the contract are open to change with further negotiations.

The first match under Lesnar’s new WWE contract is expected to be against Reigns, with Paul Heyman a big part of the build. There is no word on when that match will happen. Lesnar vs. Reigns has been rumored for WWE Crown Jewel in October, but it’s not confirmed that Lesnar will be working that show.

It was reported earlier today that WWE is moving forward with Lesnar as a babyface on the blue brand. He is being teased for Friday’s SmackDown, but not officially announced for the show. This would be Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since November 1, 2019. It’s worth noting that he is still listed on the RAW roster on the official WWE website as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar.