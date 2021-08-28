Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to headline the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX closed with Finn Balor confronting Reigns, challenging him to a title match on next Friday’s SmackDown. The segment saw Balor attack Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, only to get triple teamed until The Street Profits made the save. Reigns watched from the stage as The Usos were taken out in the ring.

In an update, WWE has officially announced Balor vs. Reigns for next week’s SmackDown. Furthermore, PWInsider reports that word going around SmackDown earlier tonight was that Balor is the next scheduled challenger for Reigns, not Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar was not backstage for tonight’s SmackDown in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

It was also noted that Balor vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules would save Lesnar vs. Reigns for the October 21 Crown Jewel special from Saudi Arabia, or the November 21 Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It will be interesting to see what happens during next week’s Balor vs. Reigns match, and how that will lead to a stipulation match between the two at Extreme Rules.

The Paul Heyman angle also played out some during tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier in the night Heyman found himself locked out of Reigns’ locker room suite. The Usos finally opened the door and accused him of knowing that Lesnar would be at SummerSlam. Heyman denied this and went on about how he is staying by Reigns’ side. Reigns finally showed up and acted like there was no issues with Heyman. Heyman kissed up to The Tribal Chief more than usual before the Family Celebration segment was held to close the show. Heyman didn’t want to go out because he said he’s not a part of the family, but Reigns said he is a part of the family, and then said he loves Heyman. Heyman went out to the ring with Reigns and The Usos, and gave them grand introductions before Balor interrupted.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX also saw Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge mention how they are now focused on the Universal Title.

On a related note, it’s interesting to note how Balor’s promo included a line on how he has unfinished business with John Cena. Balor pointed to how Cena cost him the SummerSlam title match with Reigns, which Cena lost. He then said he will deal with Cena in due time. Cena is scheduled to work the Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden on September 10, but he is done with the WWE storylines for now, and there is no timetable for his return.

Stay tuned for more on the SmackDown main event scene. Below are several related shots from tonight’s SmackDown: