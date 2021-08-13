New mother-to-be Candice LeRae says she doesn’t plan on being away from WWE NXT until she absolutely has to.

As noted, Johnny Gargano took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that he and Candice are expecting their first child together. Candice is due to give birth in February 2022.

LeRae took to Instagram today and issued her first comments on the pregnancy, noting that she didn’t think this would ever happen for she and Johnny. She also commented on her NXT status and said she wants to be there for the locker room as long as possible. LeRae obviously has to step away from in-ring action until the baby arrives, but she seems interested in performing where she can until then.

You can see Candice’s full post below: