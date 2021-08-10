Charlotte Flair has sent out an ominous warning to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley ahead of their Triple Threat Match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Appearing on RAW Talk after tonight’s RAW, Charlotte reminded her opponents that she has never lost a match at SummerSlam.

“I am undefeated at SummerSlam, and it’s at the grandest stage of ’em all where I shine the most,” Charlotte said. “Don’t they already have a statue in my honor? I am the most decorated woman in the history of the business. These days, I don’t even get introduced as Charlotte but just ‘legend.'”

Charlotte defeated Trish Stratus at Summerslam 2019, Becky Lynch and Carmella in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2018, and Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2016. She missed last year’s SummerSlam during her hiatus from WWE.

On tonight’s RAW, Charlotte appeared out of nowhere to stop a singles bout between Nikki and Ripley. As seen in the videos below, she destroyed both women and left the ring to loud boos from fans at the Amway Center in Orlando.

“I was sending a message to them, reminding them who the Queen is,” Charlotte said. “The only reason Nikki champion is because she capitalized on my hard work. She didn’t earn anything, it’s not like she beat a bunch of women and won the title. She capitalized on me to make a name for herself.

“And as for Rhea, she has yet to beat me.”