A second women’s division match has been announced for the upcoming ROH Glory By Honor XVIII event.

Ring of Honor announced today that Chelsea Green will team with Willow to face Rok-C and Miranda Alize during Night 2 of Glory By Honor XVIII.

It was noted that Green will make her ROH in-ring debut at Night 1 of Glory By Honor. Green’s opponent for that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Green, who is also currently working for Impact Wrestling and the NWA, made her first ROH appearance at Best In the World last month, introducing Lenny Leonard and Maria Kanellis-Bennett. She’s also done commentary for the first round of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Six-Man Mayhem

PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

Winner earns a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

Rey Horus vs. Silas Young

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

The Allure (Angelina Love, Mandy Leon) vs. Vita VonStarr and a partner to be randomly drawn by Leon

Chelsea Green will make her ROH in-ring debut

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

Chelsea Green and Willow vs. Rok-C and Miranda Alize