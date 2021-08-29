AEW announced that Jim Ross will be doing an in-ring interview with Chris Jericho on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
On September 5 at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Jericho will face MJF. If the former AEW World Champion loses, he’ll never wrestle in AEW again.
Below is the updated line-up for the 100th episode of Dynamite:
* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & The Lucha Bros
* Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin
* Chris Jericho in-ring interview with Jim Ross
