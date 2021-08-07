AEW star Chris Jericho appeared to take a jab at WWE on Friday night.

A few hours after news broke of WWE releasing more than a dozen NXT Superstars, Jericho tweeted that AEW is not only the best pro wrestling company for fans, but also the best place for performers.

Jericho wrote:

I think now more than ever it’s obvious, – @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans …and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now!

Nick Khan, #wwereleases, and Bronson Reed were top trends on Twitter on Friday night as wrestling fans reacted to the news of Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez and many others getting released by WWE.

Besides Jericho, several other AEW stars such as Dr. Britt Baker, Santana and Joey Janela reacted to the releases.

The tweets can be seen below:

I think now more than ever it’s obvious, – @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans …and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 7, 2021

It’s going to be a real interesting year, to say the least. Here we go… — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 7, 2021