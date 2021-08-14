New Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage has been announced for next week’s Impact TV tapings.

As noted, Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT opened with Christian defeating Kenny Omega to capture the Impact title.

In an update, Christian will now defend against #1 contender Brian Myers at Impact’s Emergence event on August 20, and then challenge Omega for his AEW World Title at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Impact has also announced Christian for Monday’s TV tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville. He will also appear on next Thursday’s Impact TV show.

Impact issued the following on Christian’s title win and return to the Impact Zone: