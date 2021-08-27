AEW star CM Punk sent a “thank you” gift to the Pro Wrestling Tees crew earlier today.

PWT notes on Instagram that Punk sent everyone pizza from Chicago’s Piece Pizzeria & Brewery earlier this afternoon.

“Thank you @cmpunk for buying the whole staff pizza from @piecechicago!,” PWT noted in the photo caption.

Punk’s AEW debut on Rampage last week broke the PWT website, forcing them to upgrade their servers and their system, as explained in the Instagram posts below. PWT announced the day after Rampage that Punk set a new record for the most t-shirts sold in 24 hours. It was then announced that Punk’s new logo t-shirt is the #1 selling design of all-time, a record set in less than 72 hours.

You can see the related posts below: