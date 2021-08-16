CM Punk took to Instagram this afternoon and fueled rumors and speculation on his pro wrestling status.

Punk posted a new Instagram story with just three letters listed: “05, 11, 21”

Punk did not explain what the numbers mean, but fans are speculating that these could be the years he signed major wrestling contracts in.

Punk originally signed his WWE developmental deal in 2005, then he signed a much-talked-about contract in the summer of 2011, which was used in the storylines. Could “21” be a reference to Punk signing with AEW or returning to WWE this year?

Punk is rumored to make his AEW debut during Friday’s “The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which will air live from the United Center in Chicago. He’s also rumored to wrestle his first match for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Punk’s status. Below is a screenshot of his new Instagram Story post: